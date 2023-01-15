Petaluma residential fire claims lives of 2 pets

PETALUMA – Two pets were killed in a residential fire in Petaluma on Friday, but no people were injured.

Petaluma firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200-block of Petaluma Boulevard North at 2:29 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a second story of a three-story structure, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Rancho Adobe Fire District and Sonoma Valley Fire District assisted in the response. The fire was contained within about 20 minutes of firefighters' arrival.

Two residents who were home at the time of the fire were able to safely escape, along with two of their pets. But two other pets, a dog and a guinea pig, were pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

The building was declared uninhabitable by a Petaluma city building inspector.

North Bay Animal Services also responded to the scene to assist with the dislocated pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.