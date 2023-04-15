Petaluma police searching for missing man with medical conditions

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are looking for a missing man who was last seen Friday night. He is described as at-risk because of medical conditions, police said.

Bryan Wood, 49, was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday leaving the Mary Isaac Center on Hopper Street and has not been seen since, according to police.

Wood stands about six feet two inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat, black leather jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes, two rings on his fingers, and a handmade bracelet on his wrist. Police said Wood is Hawaiian.

He does not own a vehicle, he walks with a cane, and he has what police described as "concerning medical conditions."

Anyone with information or who might see Wood is asked to contact their local police agency or the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

Police did not have a photo of Wood to share.