Petaluma police search for suspect in downtown homicide

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sunday shortly before 2 a.m., Petaluma police received a call from a male individual who claimed his friend had been assaulted with a baseball bat in downtown Petaluma. Responding officers found a victim in the roadway on the 100 block of Keller Street who appeared to have been assaulted.

Both the officer and Petaluma Fire Department paramedics rendered medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Petaluma police detectives arrived and interviewed the original reporting party in addition to searching for surveillance video from local businesses.

Police said the identity of the victim is not being released at this time. The case is the first homicide of 2022 in Petaluma and the first homicide in downtown Petaluma since 2017.

Police said the exact cause of death is under investigation. Detectives believe the suspect may have fled the area in a vehicle, but did not offer a description of or any additional details on a possible suspect. Anyone who witnessed the incident or might have information related to the case is asked to contact Petaluma PD Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372.