Petaluma police arrest driver who crashed into home on suspicion of DUI

A 21-year-old Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed into a residence near the intersection of Caulfield Lane and South McDowell Boulevard, police said Friday.

Angel Alegria-Vasquez was taken into custody after being released from a local hospital where he was treated for injuries suffered in the crash Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded about 7:53 p.m. after a red Ford Mustang collided with the side of a residence, police said.

The vehicle and the exterior of the residence suffered substantial damage, police said. The driver was located in the car, where alcohol was also found, police said.

The resident of the home was present when the crash occurred but wasn't harmed, police said. The vehicle damaged nearby electrical boxes, which knocked out power to nearby stoplights.