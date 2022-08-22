Petaluma police arrest 19-year-old in fatal stabbing Sunday

PETALUMA -- Petaluma police arrested a 19-year-old man they believe stabbed another man to death Sunday morning at a home on the 400 block of Arcadia Drive.

Officers were called at 9:31 a.m. to check the welfare of an area resident.

According to a statement, "officers received information that one of the residence's occupants sustained a stab wound and was injured inside. Officers entered the residence and located a deceased adult male with numerous stab wounds."

Officers arrested Petaluma resident Christopher Hopkins at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The identity of the victim was not being released as of Sunday evening.

Police ask anyone with information relevant to this investigation, contact detective Ronald Flores at rflores@cityofpetaluma.org or at (707) 778-4450.