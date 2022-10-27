Watch CBS News
Petaluma police arrest 17-year-old who reportedly threatened group with pellet gun during fight

A replica gun that fires pellets -- but that lacks markings distinguishing it from a real gun -- that police confiscated from a 17-year-old youth arrested Oct. 26, 2022, on suspicion of displaying a replica firearm and possessing a BB gun in public. Petaluma Police Department via Bay City News

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) –  Petaluma police arrested a 17-year-old Petaluma boy Wednesday after he reportedly pulled a firearm during a fight, which turned out to be a pellet gun. 

Police said they responded to a 5:36 p.m. report of a fight involving 20 juveniles in the area of 2nd and D streets, according to a statement from police. The caller reported seeing one person pull a handgun and point it at others involved in the fight.

The crowd dispersed as officers arrived on the scene, but they were able to detain a person matching the description of the gunman trying to hide behind a nearby business.

During the arrest, officers recovered a replica gun that police determined to be a pellet gun, which they said had no visible markings to distinguish it from a real firearm.

Police arrested the suspect -- who they did not identify because he is a juvenile -- on suspicion of displaying a replica firearm and possessing a BB gun in public.

Police urge anyone with additional information about this incident to contact Officer M. Andrews at (707) 778-4372 or mandrews@cityofpetaluma.org.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 8:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

