Petaluma pedestrian dies following slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA – A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said.

The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd.

A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, police said. Officers provide medical aid to the pedestrian and paramedics took him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to police. Police did not release the name of the person Saturday night.