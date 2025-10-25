Petaluma driver suspected of DUI after crashing into several parked cars

Petaluma police said officers arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into several parked cars on Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made to report a car had hit multiple vehicles near South McDowell Boulevard and Caulfield Lane, and that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

Officers, alongside fire crews, responded to the scene and found the suspected driver and a passenger inside a heavily damaged vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Police said evidence at the scene and a field sobriety test led officers to determine the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Petaluma resident Rodrigo Rosales-Ramirez.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in injury and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

According to police, the four parked vehicles that were hit were unoccupied.