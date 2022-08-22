Watch CBS News
Person on BART tracks in San Francisco prompts major delays

OAKLAND --  BART was experiencing major delays Sunday evening on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions due to a person walking on the tracks on the S.F. side of the Transbay Tube.

BART spokesman Anna Duckworth told KPIX BART workers were attempting to get that unauthorized person into custody.

According to BART, AC Transit was providing mutual aid at the Transbay Terminal from Embarcadero to West Oakland Station and San Francisco Muni was providing service from Embarcadero to Civic Center Station.

