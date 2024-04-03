Person shot dead outside San Francisco Powell Street BART Station identified as teenage boy

A person killed in a shooting last week outside the Powell Street BART station at San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza was identified as a teenage boy, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on March 28 at around 9:30 p.m. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find one person who had been shot. He died at the scene despite first-aid efforts.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the victim as 17-year-old Jordan Malik Brady, an Alameda County resident.

The office said Brady's family had been notified and that there was no additional information to report about the shooting.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at Hallidie Plaza outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco, March 28, 2024. Dave Pehling / KPIX

No one has been arrested and police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive. Anyone with relevant information about the shooting was asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."