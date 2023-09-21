Person robbed at gunpoint by several suspects near UC Berkeley campus

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred a few blocks away from the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., at least three suspects approached a victim in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue while carrying an AR-15 type firearm, according to police.

The suspects stole the victim's wallet and phone before fleeing in a Lexus SUV-type vehicle in the northbound direction of Telegraph Avenue, police said.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900 and mention case #23-46376.