Crime

Person robbed at gunpoint by several suspects near UC Berkeley campus

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred a few blocks away from the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., at least three suspects approached a victim in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue while carrying an AR-15 type firearm, according to police.

The suspects stole the victim's wallet and phone before fleeing in a Lexus SUV-type vehicle in the northbound direction of Telegraph Avenue, police said.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900 and mention case #23-46376.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 8:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

