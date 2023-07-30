Watch CBS News
Crime

Person found shot dead near Oakland High School

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- A person was found shot to death west of Oakland High School just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim was discovered in the 600 block of Alma Avenue after police received reports of an unresponsive person in the area, Oakland police said.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.