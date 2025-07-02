Bay Area man famous for trash cleanups temporarily calling quits on Oakland

Man known for cleaning up illegal dumping sites pausing his efforts in Oakland

OAKLAND — The man known as Pengweather on Reddit, famous for cleaning illegal dumping sites in the Bay Area, is pausing his cleaning efforts in Oakland.

Andy Wang was inspired to clean up litter during the pandemic when he saw just how many streets were covered in trash.

"I enjoy volunteering in Oakland," said Wang "But there's got to be a better way."

He documented his cleanups on social media under the name Pengweather and quickly inspired a small movement of other volunteers dedicated to keeping Oakland clean.

But after hundreds of pickups and countless social media videos, Wang announced that his efforts were eclipsed by the vast instances of illegal dumping throughout the city. By his calculations, at least 30% of the lots he's cleaned have been dirtied again.

Wang said he is heartbroken every time it happens.

"Not going to lie, it's a little disappointing," Wang said touring one of the locations he'd previously cleaned. "I understand if it gets a little bit re-trashed. I mean that's how Mother Nature works in a way, but to see it fully trashed up again, it's sad."

For this reason, Wang said he decided to hang up his sanitation suit and hold off on cleaning more locations until he sees a commitment from the city.

In a Reddit post, Wang wrote, "I believe that I need to hold Oakland's leaders accountable by not providing free and hard volunteering without commitment from them. It takes two to tango, and one is flaking on me. It is an utter shame since there are so many cool things I want to do there, but it simply does not appear to be worthwhile at the moment."

He has since opened a dialogue with Oakland officials, telling them what he'd like to see done before he continues cleaning up streets. He listed out his suggestions online.

Do more to enforce the illegal dumping laws, whether it is deputizing volunteers so they can collect evidence, setting up inexpensive trail cameras at intersections, carrying out sting operations, etc.

Make an effort to change existing illegal dumping laws to allow harsher punishments for businesses and illegal haulers, such as increasing the fine to $5,000 from $1,000.

Promote more effective PSAs about illegal dumping through billboards, social media, etc.

Make the bulky pickup experience better and more effective. I have heard horror stories from residents who stop by to talk to me about their experiences dealing with WM.

Provide subsidized collection rates for those that are in economically challenging situations.

Negotiate a better contract with WM, which is charging Oakland residents 40-50% more than Hayward and Emeryville residents

In Oakland, the monthly rate for curbside collection for a single-family dwelling is $55.41 for a 20-gallon cart, $62.83 for a 32-gallon, $110.31 for a 64-gallon and $165.42 for a 96-gallon.

In Hayward, residential single-family dwelling garbage rates are $31.20 for a 20-gallon, $45.59 for a 32-gallon, $81.31 for a 64-gallon and $116.99 for a 96-gallon.

In Emeryville, respectively, it's $15.80, $26.17, $52.32 and $78.46.

The city does have a hotline for illegal dumping. The Department of Public Works already responded to thousands of complaints this year, but Wang said the enforcement isn't strong enough.

But lately, his mood has changed for the better.

"I have good feelings, especially after my conversations with District 2 and upcoming conversations with District 1. They've been willing to listen to me," Wang said.

He agreed to clean one lot in District 2 after a decent meeting with city Councilwoman Charlene Wang. And while he may not clean for a while, he's at least optimistic that maybe his work won't go to waste.

"I am not Oakland's enemy. I am a friend, who hopes for Oakland's brighter future from 40 miles away," he said in his original post.