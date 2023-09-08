Pedestrian struck on Oakland's International Boulevard dies from injuries

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a pedestrian accident Friday morning that left the victim dead, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, the victim died vehicle collision on the 9200 block of International Boulevard, just before 10:30 a.m. Arriving officers found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Fatal Oakland pedestrian crash on International Boulevard. CBS SF

Officers attempted life-saving measure until Oakland Fire Department arrived and continued their efforts. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and assisted officers with the investigation. Police said it was too early to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.