Pedestrian killed while crossing Highway 280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A person was struck and killed Friday night as they were apparently trying to cross Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose on foot.



At about 10:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian laying face down on the shoulder of I-280 just north of Wolfe Road.



The person was killed when they were hit by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and then a Toyota Corolla as they were running from the shoulder into the number four lane, according to the CHP.



Both drivers, neither of whom was impaired, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.



A third driver later reported having hit the pedestrian as the body lay in the roadway, the CHP said.



After the collision, three lanes of I-280 and the Wolfe Road off-ramp were closed until just after 1 a.m.



The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.