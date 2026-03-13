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Pedestrian walking on Interstate 280 in San Jose struck and killed

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A pedestrian walking on Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose was struck and killed Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said officers received a call at about 10:20 p.m. of a pedestrian walking onto the lanes of southbound I-280 against traffic on the 10th Street off-ramp. Officers arrived and found a Hispanic man who was lying on the ground and unresponsive in the far-right number four lane of southbound I-280.

The man had injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle, the CHP said. Southbound vehicles were diverted onto the 7th Street/Virginia Street exit as officers and medics attended to the pedestrian, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the pedestrian fled from the scene, and the CHP said the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Any witnesses or people with information about the crash were asked to contact the CHP San Jose area office at (408) 961-0900.

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