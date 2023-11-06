Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in late-night crash in San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, the San Jose Police Department said. 

As of 11:05 p.m., units were still at the scene located in the area of Chesbro Avenue and Blossom Hill Road. 

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck her remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 

Police said that traffic is being affected and drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

This is San Jose's 24th pedestrian death this year. 

First published on November 7, 2023 / 12:04 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

