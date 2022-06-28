Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in East San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in East San Jose early Tuesday, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department.

South Jackson Avenue was closed between Kammerer Avenue and San Antonio Street while police conduct an investigation of the collision, first reported at 4:46 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Few details were immediately available.

This marks 32 fatal traffic collisions in the city for 2022 and 20 pedestrian fatalities.

