Pedestrian hit, killed by car in East San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A man was killed Saturday evening after being hit by a car while he was walking across the street in East San Jose, according to police.

At about 7:50 p.m., the victim was crossing South White Road just north of Quimby Road when he was hit by a woman driving a 2015 BMW sedan, according to police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The woman remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police Detective O'Brien at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

