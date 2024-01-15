Pedestrian dies of injuries after getting hit by car in San Jose in December

San Jose recorded its second pedestrian death this year after a man died from injuries he suffered in a collision last month in South San Jose.

The man was crossing Umbarger Road near Senter Road at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 when he was hit by a 2016 gray Acura headed west. He wasn't in a crosswalk, police said.

He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was stabilized, but died from his injuries on Saturday, San Jose police said Monday.

His name has not been released. The driver in the collision stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Another pedestrian death was reported by San Jose police early Monday morning. A woman was hit shortly before 2 a.m. by a 2005 silver GMC SUV in South San Jose near Skyway Drive and Monterey Road.

She was taken to a hospital but she later died, San Jose police said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.