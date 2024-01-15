Watch CBS News
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A woman was killed after a vehicle hit her in the San Jose's Berry Park neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

The fatal collision was reported in the area of Skyway Drive and Monterey Road shortly before 2 a.m. The woman was transported to a local hospital after the collision but she eventually died, San Jose police said on social media.

This is the city's first fatal collision this year, San Jose police said.

Due to the collision, the portion of southbound Monterey Road between Skyway Drive and Branham Lane was closed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

