Pedestrian dies of injuries after getting hit by car in East San Jose

A man who was struck by a car while crossing a major street in San Jose has died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

San Jose police said the man was crossing Story Road at Galahad Avenue in East San Jose on Feb. 10 at about 12:13 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic sedan. The investigation showed the car was going through the intersection on a green light when it hit the man who was walking in the crosswalk against a red light, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later stabilized. Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The incident is now the city's ninth fatal collision and ninth traffic death of the year. It is also the sixth pedestrian death of 2024.

The victim's identity was withheld until his family members were notified.

Anyone with information about is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.