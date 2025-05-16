Bay Area teen finds relief after breakthrough peanut allergy treatment

A groundbreaking study is offering new hope for children living with severe peanut allergies — including a teen from the Bay Area.

Lucy, a 13-year-old from Sunnyvale, said her life once revolved around avoiding even the slightest trace of peanuts.

"For years, I had to stay away from anything that might have touched a peanut," Lucy shared. "I once ate something, and my throat started to feel weird — it was scary."

For Lucy and her family, every meal came with anxiety. Her mother, Elizabeth, said they worked hard as a family to make sure Lucy was safe.

"My husband, our extended family — we all had to learn how to read food labels, watch out for ingredients, and constantly be on guard. You never knew if something homemade had been cross-contaminated," Elizabeth recalled.

Thanks to a recent study out of Mount Sinai in New York, families like Lucy's are finding new freedom.

The research, focused on oral immunotherapy where patients gradually introduced small amounts of peanuts over 18 months.

A Sunnyvale mother dispenses a small amount of peanuts for her daughter as part of an oral immunotherapy treatment for children with severe peanut allergies. CBS

The result? Every child in the study was eventually able to consume the equivalent of three tablespoons of peanut butter — enough for a full peanut butter and jelly sandwich — without an allergic reaction.

Dr. Jaspreet Dhami, a board-certified allergist and immunologist at Latitude Food Allergy Care in San Francisco, said the findings are promising.

"This is a simple, cost-effective therapy that can truly change lives," Dhami said.

Lucy began oral immunotherapy nearly a year ago. After 10 months of gradual exposure, she's now on a daily maintenance dose — the equivalent of about one and a half peanuts.

"That might not sound like much," Lucy said, "but it means I can try new foods without worrying."

For her family, the therapy has brought a deep sense of relief. While more research is needed — and oral immunotherapy may not be right for everyone — experts believe this could pave the way for treating other food allergies in the future.