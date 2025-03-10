Paypal Park in San Jose could host concerts if proposal is accepted

SAN JOSE — The Earthquakes soccer team is looking to expand the events it can host at PayPal Park.

They're submitting paperwork to amend their current permits and allow 15 concerts in addition to sporting events.

In the proposal, they say it will have an economic benefit for local business, owner of Chikin Drip Zak Hamadeh agrees.

"It will definitely be very good for us." said Hamadeh. "We already see an incline in sales whenever there's a game going on over here."

Chikin Drip is walking distance from PayPal Park, located just across the street. He says on game days they often see a 10% increase in sales. Hamadeh is hoping concerts will expose new customers to his business.

"Every concert will have different demographics," said Hamadeh.

This comes at a time when the city is preparing for multiple major events in 2026. The area is already slated to host the Super Bowl, several FIFA World Cup matches and NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament games.

Mayor Matt Mahan is supportive and said the concerts could be an opportunity for the venue to show it can handle an array of events.

"The San Jose Earthquakes are taking an exciting step forward on the march to 2026," said Mayor Mahan. "All of our incredible facilities, including PayPal Park, are going to be ready to host fan experiences for residents and visitors from around the world next year as we redefine entertainment in the Capital of Silicon Valley."

But Hamadeh admits there will be some drawbacks.

"The only problem that there usually is when there is a game, right after the game, when everybody is leaving, or right before the game when everyone is coming in, this whole area is blocked off because there's only one entrance and exit," said Hamadeh about how busy traffic becomes on game days. "The car line goes all the way down to the second light over there."

He said some of his regular customers avoid the area on game days, but new customers make up for that loss.

Overall, he's hopeful the Earthquakes will get approval.

"I'm excited about more events because at the end of the day it does draw more customers," said Hamadeh.

City staff will now review the permit amendment request. The request would allow for 15 concerts per year on any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Earthquakes say they are conducting a sound study and will have community meetings to answer any concerns.