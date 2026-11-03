Paul Pelosi pleads no contest to July hit-and-run in Napa County

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was placed under a year of summary probation as part of a no-contest plea in a hit-and-run case, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

According to the DA, Pelosi struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in Yountville on July 3 and drove away from the scene.

Napa County Sheriff's deputies reported finding him not long after, with his vehicle partially blocking a road and a California Highway Patrol car parked behind it. According to the sheriff's office, Pelosi told deputies he knew he hit something but was unsure of what it was, so he kept driving.

The DA said Pelosi pleaded no contest to the hit-and-run misdemeanor and to the traffic infraction of making an unlawful turn. He paid $11,191.14 in restitution to the vehicle's owner as part of the plea.

In addition to the probation, he will have to complete a 10-day work program and will not be permitted to drive for six months. He was also ordered to pay court fines and fees.

Pelosi must report to the Napa County Department of Correction for booking only by Nov. 20, the DA said.