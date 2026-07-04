Husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suspected in Napa County hit-and-run

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is suspected of crashing into a parked car and driving away from the scene Friday afternoon in Northern California, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Pelosi allegedly struck a vehicle on the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle, which was unoccupied, was legally parked on the side of the roadway and was left with major rear damage, according to the sheriff's office. Yountville is located about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

Deputies said they were told by a witness that the driver who hit the car briefly stopped, but then left the scene. The vehicle that left the scene was described as a brown-colored convertible, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies soon found the suspect vehicle partially blocking Yountville Cross Road and that a California Highway Patrol vehicle was parked behind it.

Deputies then learned that the driver was 86-year-old Paul Pelosi and noticed that the vehicle had significant damage on the front right side, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Pelosi admitted to hitting something but told them he did not know what he hit so he had kept driving. He allegedly told deputies he continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled.

Deputies said an investigation ruled out alcohol being a factor in the crash and that Paul Pelosi was not arrested in accordance with misdemeanor arrest laws.

"A California DMV re-evaluation referral form will be submitted to DMV, which is common for elderly drivers," the sheriff's office said.

The case was forwarded to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

In October 2022, Paul Pelosi was the victim of a violent break-in and politically-motivated attack in the couple's San Francisco home.