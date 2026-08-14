Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to hit-and-run charges in California through his attorney

Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, pleaded not guilty on Friday through his attorney to charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash in Northern California last month.

The 86-year-old Pelosi allegedly struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle and drove away on July 3 in the Napa County town of Yountville, about 50 miles north of San Francisco. The Napa County Sheriff's Office said a witness told deputies that the driver of a brown convertible who hit the car stopped briefly and then left the scene. The parked car was left with major rear damage.

Deputies later found the suspect vehicle, which was partially blocking a road, and that a California Highway Patrol vehicle was parked behind it. The sheriff's office said the driver was Paul Pelosi, and his car had significant damage on the front right side.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office charged him days later with misdemeanor hit-and-run as well as making an unlawful turn.

On Friday, Paul Pelosi did not appear at his plea hearing. A spokesperson from the district attorney's office said Pelosi's attorney, Amanda Bevins, appeared on his behalf and entered a plea of not guilty to all counts. In California, defendants charged with misdemeanor offenses are allowed to appear through their legal counsel instead of attending in person.

At the time of the incident, the sheriff's office said Pelosi admitted to hitting something but said he did not know what it was so he drove on, allegedly telling deputies he continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash and Pelosi was not arrested for the misdemeanors, the sheriff's office said.

Paul Pelosi's next court appearance was scheduled for August 26 for a settlement conference.

A Pelosi family spokesperson told CBS News last month: "Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter."

The sheriff's office said a California DMV re-evaluation form would be submitted to the agency, as is common for elderly drivers.