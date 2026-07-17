Paul Pelosi faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge in July 3 collision, Napa D.A. announces

The Napa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it has filed a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge against Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who authorities allege struck a parked car and drove away from the scene on July 3 in Northern California.

Pelosi, 86, is accused of striking a vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway in Yountville. The vehicle was unoccupied but was left with major rear damage, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Yountville is located about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

Pelosi has also been charged with an infraction of making an unlawful turn, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a Friday press release.

The D.A.'s office explained that it does not typically issue press releases regarding misdemeanor hit-and-run cases that only involve property damage. However, it said it decided to break that norm because of the significant public and media interest surrounding this case.

According to the criminal complaint, the car Pelosi was driving at the time of the hit-and-run was a 2025 Maserati GranCabrio convertible.

Pelosi's court appearance is currently scheduled for August 14, the release said.