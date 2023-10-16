CHP briefly shuts down westbound I-80 in San Pablo for shooting investigation

SAN PABLO — Part of westbound Interstate 80 in San Pablo was closed Monday afternoon for approximately 30 minutes due to a shooting investigation, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure began around 4:20 p.m. at San Pablo Dam Road, and all westbound lanes were shut down. CHP told KPIX the one apparently injured victim was not struck by gunfire, but may have been hurt by shattered glass. CHP believe that person transported themselves to a local hospital.

Authorities reopened the lanes about 30 minutes later, but traffic was already backed up to Pinole Valley Road. Drivers were advised to expect residual delays.

This is a developing story.