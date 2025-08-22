Parks Fire burns along Dublin-San Ramon border near Camp Parks

Parks Fire burns near Camp Parks in Dublin-San Ramon area

A brush fire was burning in the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay near Dublin and San Ramon on Friday afternoon.

The Parks Fire was burning east of Dougherty Road and Bollinger Canyon Road, just north of the Camp Parks U.S. Army training facility and the shuttered FCI Dublin federal prison.

The fire was burning in a grassy area along the Dublin-San Ramon border.

Cal Fire said the fire had burned 118 acres as of 5:06 p.m. and was 25% contained according to Cal Fire's incident report on the Parks Fire.

The Parks Fire burns near Camp Parks training facility in Dublin, August 22, 2025. KPIX

On a social media post at 5:35 p.m., Cal Fire said that crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.

🔥View from above shows the approximately 117 acre #ParksFire near Dublin. Forward progress has been stopped. Great coordinated response by @CAL_FIRE @AlamedaCoFire and our partners.

👏 Incredible teamwork, strategic suppression, and community protection in action 💯 #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/6hTBemJ6tS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 23, 2025