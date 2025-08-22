Watch CBS News
Parks Fire burns along Dublin-San Ramon border near Camp Parks

A brush fire was burning in the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay near Dublin and San Ramon on Friday afternoon.

The Parks Fire was burning east of Dougherty Road and Bollinger Canyon Road, just north of the Camp Parks U.S. Army training facility and the shuttered FCI Dublin federal prison.

The fire was burning in a grassy area along the Dublin-San Ramon border.

Cal Fire said the fire had burned 118 acres as of 5:06 p.m. and was 25% contained according to Cal Fire's incident report on the Parks Fire.

Parks Fire, Dublin
The Parks Fire burns near Camp Parks training facility in Dublin, August 22, 2025. KPIX

On a social media post at 5:35 p.m., Cal Fire said that crews had stopped the forward progress of the fire.

