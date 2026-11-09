Woman reportedly swept out to sea at Panther State Beach, authorities say

Authorities in Central California are searching for a woman who is believed to have been swept out to sea by a wave over the weekend.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Panther State Beach around 8 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said a group of friends were on the beach when an incoming tide knocked several of them over.

At that time, a woman identified as 24-year-old Senah Park was believed to have been swept out to sea.

Senah Park, who is believed to have been swept out to sea at Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 8, 2026. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

In a separate statement, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said a group of four had gone through the keyhole on the beach and became trapped when the tide rose. Three people were able to get to safety while a woman in her 20s was not able to escape.

Authorities said an extensive search for Park is underway, utilizing drones, ground crews and helicopters.

The coast has been under a beach hazards statement issued by the National Weather Service, due to increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, with breaking waves ranging from 12 to 16 feet.

The sheriff's office said anyone with additional information about Park's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.