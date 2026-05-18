8 stranded inside beach cave on California's Central Coast rescued from rising water

Several people were rescued from a cave at a beach on California's Central Coast over the weekend, after they became trapped due to rising ocean water.

Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said crews were called to Panther State Beach near Davenport in Santa Cruz County shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to NOAA, ocean water was rising at the time, with high tide taking place at 11 p.m.

A person texted 911 saying that 11 people were trapped in a cave as the water was rising. The person also reported that some who were trapped did not know how to swim.

Multiple agencies responded, including Cal Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol and Santa Cruz County Fire, along with lifeguards from the City of Santa Cruz and California State Parks. Rescuers reached the group and found there were only eight people who were trapped.

Crews determined that the cave had two exits, either through the water to a beach with access to the bluffs or onto a pocket beach, but the trail was too steep to get onto the bluffs.

With help from lifeguards, five of the people who were able to swim waded out of the cave to safety. Meanwhile, the three people who could not swim were hoisted by Coast Guard helicopter to a nearby bluff.

In a statement Sunday, Cal Fire provided safety tips for visitors to the coast.

"Always check local tide charts before heading out, as rising waters can rapidly trap you against coastal cliffs with no escape route," the agency said. "If you do become stranded by a high tide, move to the highest safe point and call 911 immediately—do not attempt to climb unstable cliffs or swim through heavy surf."