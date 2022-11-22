Palo Alto police investigate shots fired at Stanford Shopping Center; no injuries reported

PALO ALTO -- Police officers in Palo Alto are at the Stanford Shopping Center Monday evening investigating an incident where a suspect fired at least one shot into a restaurant.

Officers at the scene said an unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. Police said no one was struck and there were no reported injuries.



The Palo Alto Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident at about 5:14 p.m.

Happening Now: Officers are on scene at Stanford Shopping Center, where an unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. No one was struck. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/1dKlYRbQXM — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 22, 2022

Police said the scene is secure and plenty of officers are present to ensure public safety. Initial investigation indicated the suspect fired a handgun from a moving vehicle. Police said there is currently no known motive and intended target.

Police later posted a photo on Twitter showing the damage the single handgun round did to the front window of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. Officers additionally found an unoccupied parked vehicle near the shooting scene that was also struck by a round.

Here’s a photo of the front window of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, which was struck by a single handgun round. Officers have also found an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby that was also struck with one round. pic.twitter.com/Cw8ONyFg7u — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 22, 2022

Officers also located evidence on El Camino Real indicating that at least two shots were fired from there. A witness reported seeing the suspect flee from that area northbound on El Camino Real in a black Chevrolet Camaro.



The 100 block of El Camino Real has been closed in both directions while police process the scene for evidence. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Authorities will provide any relevant updatesonce police have any new details confirmed.