Update: Vietnam War-era grenades brought to Palo Alto police station were inert

PALO ALTO -- The Palo Alto police station and surrounding area was under evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon after a person brought old Vietnam War-era grenades to the station. Evacuations were halted when it was discovered the grenades were inert.

Police said at about 1:23 p.m. the Santa Clara County Sheriff's bomb squad was responding to the station at 275 Forest Avenue and the entire block was being evacuated as a precaution.

Happening Now: The @SCCoSheriff Bomb Squad is responding to our police station after a person brought in a couple of old Vietnam War-era grenades, as well as ammunition, for disposal. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xHIPwOLvtS — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) April 18, 2023

The person had brought the item - two grenades as well as some ammunition - to the station to dispose of them, police said.

At 1:34 p.m. police tweeted that the bomb squad had determined the grenades were "training grenades" only.

https://twitter.com/PaloAltoPolice/status/1648424774245449728