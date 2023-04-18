Update: Vietnam War-era grenades brought to Palo Alto police station were inert
PALO ALTO -- The Palo Alto police station and surrounding area was under evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon after a person brought old Vietnam War-era grenades to the station. Evacuations were halted when it was discovered the grenades were inert.
Police said at about 1:23 p.m. the Santa Clara County Sheriff's bomb squad was responding to the station at 275 Forest Avenue and the entire block was being evacuated as a precaution.
The person had brought the item - two grenades as well as some ammunition - to the station to dispose of them, police said.
At 1:34 p.m. police tweeted that the bomb squad had determined the grenades were "training grenades" only.
