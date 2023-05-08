Watch CBS News
Local News

Pajaro Middle School to remain closed for reconstruction for 2023-24 school year

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Pajaro residents still facing huge obstacles to recovery following March floods
Pajaro residents still facing huge obstacles to recovery following March floods 04:02

PAJARO -- Pajaro Middle School in Monterey County will remain closed through the 2023-2024 school year, school district leaders announced in a letter to families Monday.

The school in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District will undergo extensive renovation and construction work to repair damage caused by flooding from winter storms that caused the Pajaro River levee to breach.

Students at Ohlone Elementary and Hall District Elementary who are entering sixth grade will remain at their elementary schools for the next school year.

Pajaro Middle School students entering seventh and eighth grade will remain at Lakeview Middle School in Watsonville.

The first phase of the work will run through mid-June and will involve drying the interior campus, cleaning, removing and salvaging of items that were left in classrooms.

Floors will be removed and replaced. Plans will then be developed for the construction work, which is scheduled to begin in December.

Further details will be provided closer to the start of the coming school year.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.