The waves have been drawing crowds to Pacifica's battered coastline, but for the small businesses just up the street, the crowds haven't necessarily translated into customers.

Rita Prichard Anderson, owner of In The Attic, an antique mall on Palmetto Avenue, said business in the district has dropped about 30% since the Pacifica Pier closed and nearby streets were temporarily shut to vehicle traffic.

"The pier was a big tourist draw, brought a lot of fishermen and their families," Anderson said.

But powerful waves and king tides in recent weeks have damaged the coastline, flooded beachfront homes and damaged the seawall and nearby streets. Part of the pier has collapsed, and the structure remains closed to the public.

The damage has attracted visitors who come to see the waves and destruction — but leave without spending money in the neighborhood.

Some locals have taken to calling them "trauma tourists."

"We're calling them trauma tourists," said Ed Ochi, a Pacifica resident of about 30 years. "People just go down, stare at the ocean, and then walk away, get in their cars and leave."

Prichard Anderson said the experience has been mixed for businesses. Some visitors come into her store after watching the waves, sometimes soaked from the surf, and make purchases. But many are simply there to see the damage.

"It's been hit and miss," she said. "But mostly, the tourists are coming to see the devastation."

On Small Business Saturday, Prichard Anderson and other merchants were hoping to change that.

Across the street at Royal Bee Yarn, employee Skeeter Noah said local residents have been checking in on businesses and making purchases to show their support.

"A lot of our local people have come in to make sure that we're doing okay," Noah said. "Make sure that nothing is flooding. And they've actually been buying from us."

Local vendors also set up tents along Palmetto Avenue for the shopping event, hoping to attract customers looking for unique holiday gifts.

Brian Van Veen, owner of Chorus Fragrance, makes perfumes and candles that he sells at markets and fairs. He doesn't have a brick-and-mortar store, but joined other craft vendors in Pacifica for Small Business Saturday.

"I'm hoping that we see an outpouring of support from the community and surrounding communities today," Van Veen said.

Van Veen said the holiday season is especially important for small businesses, when shoppers have the opportunity to make a direct impact on local entrepreneurs.

A 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study found that 88% of U.S. consumers said they were likely to shop or dine at a small business during the holiday season — the highest level of intent recorded since the study began tracking in 2012.

But in Pacifica, business owners said they need that support now.

Ochi said some local businesses are facing such difficult conditions that he expects two or three to close in the coming month.

He urged visitors to make a point of stopping at local shops and restaurants after checking out the waves.

"After you see that, go back and visit the businesses," Ochi said. "You can get your coffee. You can get a meal up here. And there's a lot of really interesting shops."

For Prichard Anderson, every customer matters after losing so much business.

"It's been a big tourist draw, but it's not necessarily positive," she said of the waves and pier closure. "So we're hoping people will come out and shop small, shop local this holiday season."