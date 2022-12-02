Pacifica police investigate brazen smash-and-grab robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday afternoon targeting a woman's car stuck in traffic in the area of state Highway 1.

On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Pacifica police patrol car Pacifica Police Department

The victim reported she was in her vehicle and stopped in traffic when a suspect exited from another vehicle, smashed her window and removed property from her vehicle.

Police said the victim was struck by broken glass but was not seriously injured.

Police said there were two suspects involved, a man and woman in their 20s.

The vehicle is described as a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape, and it was last seen speeding south on Highway 1.