Pacifica Police Chief to leave department after 29 years

PACIFICA -- Police Chief Dan Steidle is leaving the department to take a position with a police department in Texas, Pacifica police announced Thursday.

Steidle will retire from the department effective July 1 to take a police captain job in Richardson, Texas, a city north of Dallas.

He has been the police chief in Pacifica for the past seven years and has spent 29 years in the department, according to police.

"Chief Steidle's service to Pacifica has been outstanding, not just through the ranks in the Police Department, but also as a leader for the past seven years on the executive team for the entire organization," City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said in a news release.

Woodhouse will select an interim chief while city officials begin a recruitment process to pick a permanent chief.