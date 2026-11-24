A surfer disappeared in the water off Mussel Rock near Pacifica on Monday evening, prompting a Coast Guard search as dangerous surf and high tides continue along the Bay Area coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said another surfer made it back to shore and called 911 around 6 p.m.

Crews launched a helicopter and several boats to search the water, including a 47-foot Coast Guard vessel from Station Golden Gate. The surfer who reached shore was believed to be OK.

No other details about the missing surfer were immediately available.

The search came the same day another person disappeared in the water at San Francisco's Ocean Beach.

In that case, a witness reported seeing a swimmer wearing a black wetsuit and hood go under a wave and not resurface. Coast Guard officials confirmed Tuesday that the swimmer's body was recovered Monday night and that the search has ended. Officials could not provide an exact time for the recovery.

The incidents come as potentially dangerous conditions build along the Northern California coast.

A high surf warning is set to take effect along the San Francisco Peninsula coast early Wednesday, with the National Weather Service forecasting breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet. A coastal flood warning is also in effect Wednesday morning and afternoon.