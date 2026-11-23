The Bay Area and Central Coast face a major coastal flooding threat for Thanksgiving week, driven by a combination of seasonal king tides, storm surge, and warm El Niño ocean waters, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said in its Monday forecast discussion that water levels are expected to reach near-record heights along both bayshore and Pacific coastal communities. A coastal flood warning was in effect for the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay shorelines through 4 p.m. Thursday, indicating that significant flooding is already underway or imminent during high tides. Meanwhile, a coastal flood advisory was also in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast through Thursday afternoon.

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Daily high tides in San Francisco are projected to surge 2.0 to 2.8 feet above normal levels each day through Saturday, the NWS said, with the highest water levels expected to peak late Wednesday morning, reaching 8.6 feet above the average low-tide mark. Up to 1.6 feet of storm surge will stack on top of the already extreme astronomical tides, pushing water much farther inland than usual, the weather service said.

Drivers and residents in low-lying areas were urged to plan ahead for flooded roads around morning high tides and to never attempt driving through flooded roadways.

Adding to the danger along the coast is the threat of high surf. The weather service has also issued a high surf warning in effect from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday for what it called "life-threatening surf conditions." Breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet are expected on Wednesday, which are capable of sweeping people off beaches, rocks, and jetties, the weather service said.

People were urged to stay completely out of the water and off coastal infrastructure, as the combination of massive surf and surging high tides can quickly cut off beach escape routes. The weather service said hazardous ocean and beach conditions will linger through at least Sunday.

Monday provided some calm before a midweek storm system that will bring moderate rain and gusty wind throughout the region from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Most of the rain is expected to fall in the North Bay - about 0.5 to 1.8 inches - while the Peninsula and Santa Cruz area will see 0.3 to 1.0 inches. The East Bay, South Bay, and Monterey and San Benito counties will likely see up to 0.5 inches of rain, the NWS said.

Winds across the region will generally reach 20 to 30 mph, with stronger gusts up to 40 mph along the coast and through mountain passes, alongside a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The storm system was expected to clear out on Wednesday, with high pressure bringing dry weather for Thanksgiving Day and Friday ahead of another storm system moving in for the weekend.