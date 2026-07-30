Pacifica bans overnight parking at Linda Mar Beach over safety concerns

The City of Pacifica has banned overnight vehicle parking at Linda Mar Beach, after receiving approval from the California Coastal Commission.

In an ordinance that took effect Wednesday, the two parking lots will be closed to vehicles from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

City officials said they applied for an emergency permit with the Coastal Commission, citing "escalating public safety, vandalism and dumping consequences." According to officials, vehicles that were continuously in the parking lot effectively functioned as long-term residences.

"The growing concentration of vehicles in the lots overnight has also degraded public access and reduced the public's ability to access and enjoy the area," the city said. "This overnight closure of the parking lots will help ensure that everyone in the public continues to have safe and reliable access to the coast."

The permit was granted on June 24. City officials began notifying vehicle owners about the closure and included referrals to social service resources.

Under the emergency permit, overnight parking in the lots will be closed for 90 days. City officials said they are processing a full coastal development permit to end overnight parking permanently.