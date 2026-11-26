While dealing with high tides rolling in wasn't how many homeowners in Pacifica had planned to spend their Thanksgiving, they said they're trying to stay positive.

"We're trying to pull together and have a traditional Thanksgiving. It'll be a little hard for the folks to get down here, obviously, because the roads are still closed. And obviously can't drive down here, but we'll be okay," Les Kirvin, who lives near the Pacifica Pier, told CBS News Bay Area.

His home was impacted by the high tides that rolled in. Dramatic video shows crashing waves knocking down part of the pier on Wednesday.

"The high tides and the wave and the high surf we had was triple threats, so yeah, pretty depressed yesterday," Kirvin said.

David Chamberlin also lives by the pier and said it's been an exhausting few days.

"What we have is a pack of sandbags and a pump trying to keep the water out of the garage. And unfortunately for a couple of times, it hasn't been able to keep up and we have gotten flooded. And basically, the whole first floor of the house got flooded," Chamberlin said.

Water continued to push through the railings as powerful waves crashed into homes along the coast on Thursday.

And while Thanksgiving does feel a bit different this year for these homeowners, residents nearby said they are focusing on the positives.

"This is our Thanksgiving brunch. Normally we'd be sitting down the pier there," Joy Fulton, who was enjoying her day with her daughter, said. "She just moved back from England. So, we haven't had a Thanksgiving for quite a while."

"Yeah, I think it's my first Thanksgiving in six years. Actually, being home and stuff," her daughter Valerie Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, Chamberlin said he's finding some light through it all.

"At the same time, I am very thankful," Chamberlin said. "You find out who your friends are when things happen. And I had a lot of people express concern and check in on my welfare and offer to come help with sandbags and helping out."