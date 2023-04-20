Man drowns at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- A man drowned at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica on Wednesday morning, police said.



Officers responded at 11:05 a.m. to a possible drowning reported at the beach near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue and arrived to find the man unconscious after being pulled from the surf, according to Pacifica police.



Good Samaritans were giving CPR to the man until first responders took over, but he was pronounced dead. The man's name was not immediately available from the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.



Anyone with information about the drowning is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.