Driver survives after driving off a cliff in Pacifica

A driver was rescued after driving off a cliff in Pacifica Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at 7:46 a.m. in the area of Manor Drive and Monterey Avenue. The North County Fire Authority said a vehicle drove over the edge of the cliff and plunged approximately 200 yards, coming to rest at the base of the cliff.

Firefighters and a helicopter crew performed a high-angle rope rescue of the solo driver of the vehicle, the Fire Authority said. The rescuers hoisted the adult male driver from the cliff's base to awaiting medics who took him to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the authority said.

The entire rescue operation took about 90 minutes. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

The Fire Authority said the Pacifica Police Department was investigating the incident.