Man suspected in arson near Pacifica park arrested

Pacifica officers arrested the suspect of a suspected arson near Fairway Park in April, according to police.

In a statement Wednesday, police said that around 1:30 p.m. on April 10, they were alerted to a report of an arson along Rifle Range Road. A witness saw a male individual start a fire on the property.

He then fled the area. The witness was able to take a photo of the suspect, according to police.

Person of interest in arson at Rifle Range Road in Pacifica, Calif., on April 10, 2024.

Following an investigation, police determined the suspect was Sandagdorj Sanjaasuren, 23, a resident of San Francisco. Police said they received information from a community member about the suspect's identity after issuing a press release in late April.

Police contacted the suspect Tuesday and took him into custody. Sanjaasuren was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson of a structure.

