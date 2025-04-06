Watch CBS News
Pacific Coast beaches experiencing increased risk of sneaker waves, rip currents

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

There will be an increased chance for sneaker waves and rip currents at all beaches along the Pacific Coast until Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

"With the beautiful weather across our area, please remember there is a beach hazard statement for the danger of sneaker waves and riptides," the NWS said.

The beach hazard statement went into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday, and it will be in effect until 11 p.m. Monday and covers all Pacific Coast beaches, including the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Point Reyes National Seashore, the Northern and Southern Monterey bays and Big Sur counties.

Beach Hazard Statement April 6, 2025
A beach hazard statement is in effect at beaches all along the Pacific Coast until Monday night.  National Weather Service

The NWS warns that sneaker waves can reach much further up beaches and over rocks and jetties than expected. These waves can knock people off their feet and pull them into water, where currents will be stronger than normal, the NWS said.

"Never turn your back on the ocean," the NWS said.

Beachgoers are also advised to stay out of the water to avoid possibly dangerous swimming conditions due to rip currents.

Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that are stronger than the surrounding water. People who are caught in a rip current are strongly advised not to swim against the current, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Swim parallel to the shore and return to land at an angle, NOAA advised. Trying to fight the current can tire out swimmers and possibly lead to drowning.

