Update: Overturned tractor-trailer crash cleared from eastbound I-580 in Richmond

/ CBS San Francisco

RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.

There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue. 

As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries. 

Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.  

