Update: Overturned tractor-trailer crash cleared from eastbound I-580 in Richmond

RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.

There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue.

#Richmond - Traffic is backing up behind a crash involving a truck towing a trailer that overturned eastbound #I580 at Bayview. ALL LANES BLOCKED #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 7, 2022

As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries.

Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound I-580 West of Bayview Ave in Richmond. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 8, 2022

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.