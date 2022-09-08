Update: Overturned tractor-trailer crash cleared from eastbound I-580 in Richmond
RICHMOND -- An injury accident involving a tractor-trailer on eastbound I-580 in Richmond blocked all lanes for hours, according to authorities.
There were initial reports on the crash west of Bayview Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off to Bayview Avenue.
As of 5:32 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes of eastbound I-580 remained blocked. There were no details available regarding how many vehicles were involved or the seriousness of the injuries.
Shortly before 7 p.m., authorities confirmed that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.