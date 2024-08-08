Outside Lands set to kickoff, add to busy San Francisco weekend

San Francisco set to have busy weekend, with Outside Lands, VP Harris visit

The countdown to showtime is officially on at Outside Lands.

Soon the field will be packed with thousands of screaming fans. Festival co-founder, Allen Scott told KPIX he can't wait.

"Super excited, this lineup is really speaking to a lot of different generations. We have some artists right now who are really peaking such as Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Renee Rapp," said Scott.

Around 75,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend each day, making for what could be a very crowded weekend in the city.

And the festival's only one of the big events going on this weekend. The Giants are in town for two games Saturday and Sunday at Oracle Park against the Detroit Tigers.

The Stern Grove Festival is back again on Sunday and Vice President Kamala Harris will be making her first trip to the city since kicking off her campaign for the presidency and announcing her running mate.

"That actually makes me more nervous about the traffic because she was just in LA a few weeks ago and it shut down the entire freeway, so I'm much more concerned about the vice president than Outside Lands," said Tasha Royzina.

Scott told KPIX he knows it's going to be a busy few days for the city but he's excited to see it.

"San Francisco is a world class city and world class cities can put on multiple events throughout it, and so we have the infrastructure to do that and we're excited. I think it just adds to the excitement of San Francisco," said Scott.

Luckily for festivalgoers there are a few options other than driving to get to the venue. Every ticket holder can ride the Muni to Golden Gate for free.

There's also a shuttle service near the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and a bicycle valet at the park for anyone cycling to the festival.

Overall, Scott said the city is in for a weekend to remember.

"It's special is all I can say. It's really part of the fabric of San Francisco, and it's something that people look forward to year-round," said Scott.