Outside Lands brings diverse line-up to Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Finally able to present its thirteenth edition after a long COVID delay, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival will once again bring top-flight bands, internationally known DJs and world-class cuisine, beer and wine to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for a marathon Halloween weekend party.

Post-Malone performs at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago. Jake Barlow/CBS News

Since it's inception in 2008, Outside Lands has earnd a deserved reputation as one of the country's best summer music celebrations. Due to repeat delays from the pandemic that forced the 2020 edition of the festival to be postponed, last year's edition of the festival was held on Halloween weekend for the first time. This year, Outside Lands returns to its traditional early August dates with the party kicking off Friday Aug. 5th and running through Sunday, Aug. 7th.

While there are no COVID-19 safety rules this year, the festival is still advising attendees to mask up in close quarters, especially when in enclosed areas like the dance tents. Additional tips on how to get to Golden Gate Park and additional answers to frequently asked questions about the festival are available on the Outside Lands website.

Since its inception in 2008, Outside Lands has been one of the most hotly anticipated major concert events in California every year. Boasting a diverse line-up that includes headliners like groundbreaking R&B singer SZA, local pop-punk heroes Green Day and hip-hop favorite Post Malone along with such notable acts as modern soul, hip-hop, electronic and global groove maestros Lil Uzi Vert, Hiatus Kaiyote, Disclosure, Jack Harlow, Kali Uchis, Larry June. Illenium, Pusha T, and Baby Tate as well as indie-rock acts Phoebe Bridgers, Best Coast, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Wet Leg, Mitski, Dominic Fike and Mt. Joy. The festival is also hosting a string of night shows starting on Thurssday at smaller venues in San Francisco, including intimate sets from Bridgers, DeMarco, Best Coast and 100 Gecs.

While some of the electronic acts will be performing on main stages, the festival hosts not one but two dance areas: perennial favorite The House that presents local DJs (Ren the Vinyl Archeologist and perennial attraction Motion Potion) and international talent like rechristened hip-hop greats the Far Side (formerly known as the Pharcyde and featuring three of the four original members), Noizu, Franc Moody, and Sioban Bell and the return of the SOMA Tent, which will present Claude Von Stroke, TOKIMONSTA, Major League DJz, Anna, Ameme, and DJ Minx.

The festival also brings back Grass Lands this year, a curated cannabis experience on the southern end of the Polo Field. The 21-and-over area was the first of its kind at an American music festival in 2018. In keeping with California's legalization of recreational marijuana products, the area will offer a variety of vendors discussing products and other educational activities.

The culinary side of Outside Lands has come to garner nearly as much attention as the music over the years as the festival has continued to expand the range of food offerings, culinary demonstrations and specialized areas. In addition to the long-standing cornucopia of food truck and restaurants represented across the festival grounds as part of A Taste of the Bay Area, Outside Lands also features designated beverage areas Cocktail Magic, Wine Lands and Beer Lands. The festival will offer up another full schedule of appearances at the GastroMagic Stage, a demonstration and performance space that has proven to be extremely popular. For more info on what else is going on at Outside Lands including how to buy tickets, visit the official website.

