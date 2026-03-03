Outside Lands 2026 lineup revealed; Charli xcx, Rüfüs Du Sol among headliners

Organizers of the annual Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco announced the lineup for the upcoming 2026 event.

On Tuesday, the festival announced nearly 90 acts that are slated to perform at the three-day festival, which takes place from Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9. Organizers noted that the lineup is subject to change.

Headlining acts include Charli xcx, Rüfüs Du Sol and The Strokes. Additional headliners include The xx, Baby Keem, Turnstile, Djo, Empire of the Sun and Dijon.

Organizers are expected to release a schedule on the dates and times acts will perform closer to the event.

Loyalty presale and Chase cardholder presale tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale beginning Tuesday, Mar. 3 at noon. General tickets go on sale beginning at noon on Thursday, Mar. 5.

Now in its 18th year, Outside Lands has become one of the city's major musical events, drawing more than 200,000 to the park annually.